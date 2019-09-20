Amnesty Int’l report rejected

Police today rejected all allegations in Amnesty International's report.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said context was missing from the report.

“Those missing links, they basically did not mention clearly about the social environment in Hong Kong in recent months. I must re-emphasise that we are facing an unprecedented challenge to the rule of law.

“Police are duty-bound to enforce the law impartially in these situations. Given this social environment, where a large number of radical protesters break the law recklessly, it is increasingly difficult for Police to enforce the law.”

The organisation claimed that they interviewed 38 people, of which 21 were arrested.

Mr Tse said the report gives no details of their identities or even an exact date or location of the arrest, which is unfair to Police.

“I would say that such an anonymous report is unfair to Police because we have no way to verify the information or even do a fact-check.”