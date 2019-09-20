Police are politically neutral

Police today said they are politically neutral and will not consider one's background, social status and political stance when enforcing the law.

Speaking at a press conference in the afternoon, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung expressed concerns over incidents related to Lennon walls.

Mr Tse said citizens in the past three months have expressed their views by posting sticky notes in public spaces or on walls of pedestrian walkways.

"While we respect citizens' freedom of expression, it is clear that such locations are at risk of giving rise to clashes, scuffles and even street fights."

Between June and September 20, Mr Tse said 40 criminal cases occurred at these locations. Police arrested 57 people for offences such as criminal damage, fighting in public place, common assault and wounding.

He said: “We are politically neutral and will not consider one's background, social status and political stance when enforcing the law.

"We appeal to all members of the public to adopt peaceful and rational means of expression."