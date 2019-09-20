Police defend reputation

It is unfair that Police’s hard-earned reputation has taken a hit due to malicious rumours and ungrounded reports, Police said today.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said Hong Kong has always prided itself on being one of the safest and most stable societies in the world.

"Our track record shows we are capable of maintaining the city's law and order, thanks to public support and the concerted efforts of the 30,000-strong organisation.”

He said last year, Hong Kong’s overall crime rate hit its lowest point in 45 years, adding Hong Kong has continuously been ranked among the top 10 globally in various studies on safety, security and reliability of police services.

He attributed Police’s good international reputation to three reasons.

“First, Hong Kong has a fair and well-established judicial system. Second, Hong Kong Police have strict internal guidelines governing our powers and procedures, and stringent training in line with international standards.

“Third, there are effective checks and balances against police work.”

Mr Tse said Hong Kong Police have a proud history of 175 years.

“It is very unfair for all malicious rumours and ungrounded reports to make a dent in our hard-earned reputation.

“We believe the majority of the general public would like to see Hong Kong get back on track. The views of a small group of radical protesters do not represent the views of all Hong Kong people.

“We should stand together to stamp out violence.”