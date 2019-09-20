I&T chief visits Vancouver

Mr Yang meets President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovate BC Raghwa Gopal to learn about its work in driving British Columbia’s innovation ecosystem.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang explored innovation and technology collaboration opportunities in Vancouver, Canada.

Mr Yang called on British Columbia Minister of State for Trade George Chow in the morning and then attended a lunch meeting with the senior management of technology incubator Launch Academy.

Later in the afternoon, he visited Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, one of Canada’s top-funded health research organisations and was given a tour of the Vancouver Prostate Centre to learn about its research programmes on prostate cancer.

At a meeting with the institute’s Executive Director Robert McMaster, Mr Yang said Hong Kong is vigorously building up two world-class research clusters on healthcare and robotics technologies.

Mr Yang added that he looks forward to seeing more collaboration between the research institutions of Hong Kong and Canada.

He also met Chinese Consul-General in Vancouver Tong Xiaoling.