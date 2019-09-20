Edward Yau boosts HK in US

Mr Yau (right) visits 500 Startups, a venture capital company, in San Francisco to learn about the seed accelerator programmes.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (centre) attends the "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" Gala Dinner organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Los Angeles.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau continued to promote Hong Kong's unique status and strengths during his duty visit to the United States.

Speaking at the "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" Gala Dinner in Los Angeles, Mr Yau stated that Hong Kong possesses an advanced financial services industry and infrastructure, a unique separate customs territory status and trade autonomy conferred upon Hong Kong by the Basic Law.

Under the "one country, two systems" framework, Hong Kong's system of the rule of law, civic freedoms, property rights and protection of intellectual property are guaranteed, he said.

The US was Hong Kong's second largest trading partner and market for exports in 2018, with bilateral merchandise trade amounting to US$75 billion.

Mr Yau added that bilateral ties extend beyond trade and economic relations to encompass people-to-people contacts, educational exchanges, sports and cultural events, innovation & technology development and government-to-government co-operation.

The secretary pointed out that Hong Kong has also benefited greatly from every aspect and will continue to explore every avenue to deepen trade ties with the US.

The gala was part of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's mega international promotion "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" to advance the city's business services to US companies seeking opportunities in Asia.

Before arriving in Los Angeles, Mr Yau visited 500 Startups, a venture capital company in San Francisco to learn about its support of startups around the world and investments in Hong Kong startups.