Exploring HK through creativity

Warren Luk (left) says interactions with Sham Shui Po residents have inspired him and his team to write the song Rich on Life.

Local documentary maker Wong Siu-pong, the Community Curator for Sham Shui Po Ensemble, hopes project participants are able to explore the community without bias.

Ms Yau says Sham Shui Po is diverse and that the neighbourhood inspired her and her team to document its residents’ eclectic activities.

Cobe Yau (right), a participant of the Sham Shui Po Ensemble project, uses the short film Collage to capture the neighbourhood’s colourful collection of landmarks, streets and shops.

The traditionally blue-collar neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po is home to a kaleidoscopic collection of landmarks, streets and shops.

Participants of the Sham Shui Po Ensemble project explored the area and told its story through video and music production.

One of the project’s creative productions, the short film Collage created by Cobe Yau and her team, documented the daily lives of the area’s residents.

Ms Yau said Sham Shui Po’s diversity inspired her team to combine footage of residents’ daily activities, such as the unloading of meat and vegetables in wet markets and hawkers selling their wares.

“We hope our viewers can realise that although there are some street sleepers and it may be a bit grimy in some parts of Sham Shui Po, there are also many interesting aspects that make this community stand out.”

Creative journeys

Sham Shui Po Ensemble is under the Community Record Company, an 18-month community-based programme which also showcases two other unique locales.

Last year, participants explored Sai Ying Pun under the West Side Re-Discovery project. Sham Shui Po Ensemble was launched in April and concluded in late July, while the Wander in To Kwa Wan project began this month.

Local documentary maker Wong Siu-pong, the Community Curator of the Sham Shui Po project, hopes participants are able to explore the community without bias.

“Apart from the basics of film production, I did not teach them a lot of filmmaking skills. I hope they learn to be humble when making a documentary.

“A lot of the time, we read the news to learn about a community. I hope they can discover these places without prejudice, this is important.”

Project participants were also able to paint a picture of the community with music.

Warren Luk joined the project’s music stream and wrote the song Rich on Life with his team.

“People always have preconceived ideas of Sham Shui Po. But when you walk through the neighbourhood, you can find lots of quirky and interesting landmarks.

“When you observe the interactions between residents there, you can see that although their lives may be tough, they are enjoying themselves a lot. It is very inspiring.”

The Community Record Company programme is sponsored by the Home Affairs Bureau’s Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme, which seeks to strengthen Hong Kong’s cultural software and build up the arts sector.

Application details for the next funding exercise will be available in November.