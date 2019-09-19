Incident log changes common

The Fire Services Department today said it is common for it to amend the incident log after a large-scale incident.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Headquarters) Derek Armstrong Chan made the statement at a press conference in the afternoon on the August 31 MTR Prince Edward Station incident.

Mr Chan said: “For this particular case, we had to listen to over thousands of audio clips before we could finalise the incident logs.

"We held press conferences quite often these days, like on September 2, 9, 10 and 12.

“Because the amendment work is still underway, you may have the impression that we amended the incident log for the press conferences, but we did not.”

He added the purpose of amending the incident log is to ensure that the department keeps an accurate record.