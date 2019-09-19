Community dialogue set

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, together with Principal Officials, will attend the first Community Dialogue session on September 26, the Government announced today.

The event will be held from 7pm to 9pm at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai.

It will serve as an open dialogue platform aimed at inviting people from all walks of life to express their views to the Government, to fathom the discontent in society and look for solutions.

Starting today, people can register online or at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres until noon on September 23.

The session has an admission quota of 150 places. Should registrants exceed the quota, places will be allocated by computer lot drawing.

Successful applicants will be notified by September 24.