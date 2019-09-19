Bus-friendly measure launched

The bus-friendly traffic measure is implemented at a bus stop outside Lucky Plaza, Sha Tin.

The Transport Department has introduced a bus-friendly traffic measure to encourage motorists to let buses exit more easily from bus bays to adjacent traffic lanes.

The first trial site is the Wang Pok Street bus stop outside Lucky Plaza in Sha Tin.

The department has been implementing various bus priority measures to ensure smooth bus services, and providing bus-only lanes is one of the most commonly used measures.

A newly designed “Give way to bus” traffic sign, “Slow” and “Give way to bus” road markings will be used at the trial sites.

Franchised bus operators including Kowloon Motor Bus, Long Win Bus, Citybus and New World First Bus will stick “Give way to bus” labels on the back of some buses that drive by the trial sites.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down or stop, where necessary, when approaching a bus bay selected for the new measure, to give way to buses exiting from the bay to join the adjacent traffic lane.

The bus-friendly traffic measure will be implemented at three other locations in Central, Kowloon City and Kwai Fong this year.

The department will review the measure’s effectiveness after the one-year trial period.