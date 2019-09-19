I&T chief visits San Francisco

Mr Yang (centre) meets senior executives of the Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association at a dinner.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (right) visits the Google campus in San Francisco.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited San Francisco to promote the opportunities brought by the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Speaking at a luncheon in the city, Mr Yang said the bay area development has a strong focus on innovation and technology and Hong Kong will play a key role in it.

He encouraged technology enterprises in the US to leverage on the opportunities brought about by the bay area development to achieve a win-win outcome.

Mr Yang earlier visited the Google campus and discussed with its senior management Google Hong Kong's Smarter Digital City 3.0 white paper.

He also toured Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Innovation's JLABS to learn more about its incubation programme in accelerating healthcare innovation.

The I&T chief also visited Synopsys to learn more about the latest developments in semiconductor design software and attended a dinner with the Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association.

With the completion of the US leg of his visit, Mr Yang arrived in Vancouver for a two-day visit to Canada.