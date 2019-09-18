EMSD to investigate rail incident

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department today announced it will conduct an independent investigation on the serious incident involving the derailment of a Mass Transit Railway East Rail Line train.

The department said the investigation will be thorough and in-depth, adding it will seek advice from overseas experts.

It will examine various factors, including mechanical parts of the train, the rail and associated devices, as well as any obstruction by foreign objects.

The department has not found any foreign object at the concerned section of the rail track so far.

Rectification works are still being conducted at Platform 1 of Hung Hom Station.

The department will monitor the whole rectification and recovery works carried out by the MTR Corporation and collect evidence on site.