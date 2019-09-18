Edward Yau begins US visit

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau began his duty visit to the United States in San Francisco to promote Hong Kong’s creative talent.

He officiated at the opening ceremony of "Co-creating Hong Kong: a design+ exhibition," co-hosted by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in San Francisco and the Hong Kong Design Centre, with the support of AIGA (American Institute of Graphic Arts) San Francisco.

The show featured projects by Hong Kong designers demonstrating their skillful blending of craft and technology as well as past and future.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Mr Yau emphasised Hong Kong's role as a valued partner for regional development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and a gateway for multinational companies to access the Mainland China market.

He also encouraged Hong Kong designers to explore co-creations with their US counterparts.

He noted that Hong Kong is a free and competitive economy that benefits from enhanced connectivity created by the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and a high-speed rail system linking Hong Kong to the Mainland.

Hong Kong is also well positioned within the Greater Bay Area to help international businesses bridge the gap between East and West, providing important services for both multinational and Mainland companies seeking to expand their markets, he added.

In the evening, Mr Yau networked with leaders of the local design community to establish ties and forge closer collaborations in design and areas of mutual interest.