Gov’t probes rail incident

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) and other government departments will carry out a thorough investigation into the cause of today's train derailment on the MTR East Rail Line.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the remarks during a media session at MTR Hung Hom Station.

When asked if foul play may have caused the incident, Mr Chan said: “We would not rule out any possibility, but at this stage, we will not speculate on any particular suggestions.

“Let us wait and see until a comprehensive and in-depth investigation is completed by the EMSD and other concerned departments.”

The transport chief added that the Mass Transit Railway Corporation would exercise vigilance to ensure that its system is running safely and smoothly for passengers.