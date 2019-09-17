First open dialogue set

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced that the Government will hold the first session of its open dialogue next week to enable people from all walks of life to express their views.

Mrs Lam made the statement before today's Executive Council meeting, saying that an open dialogue platform was created due to the Government’s conviction that communication is far better than confrontation.

“I hope there is no doubt by now that after three months of social unrest, after a formal withdrawal of the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 - which apparently has set off this social unrest - people now realise that it is not just about the bill, the problems go well beyond a bill.

“So it is important for the Government to listen and to engage the community to have a better understanding of those problems.

“I understand some of these problems about housing, about land shortage, about less diversity, less inclusiveness in our economy and so on, but since we are going into a new style of governance that is more open and more people-oriented, I think this sort of dialogue will be very helpful.”

Details of the first session will be announced later, Mrs Lam added.

She also assured the public that such dialogue is not a one-off gimmick and is intended to be organised on a sustainable and long-term basis.