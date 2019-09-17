Arrests not politically motivated

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has made it clear the Government’s condemnation of violent protests, as well as arrests and prosecutions are not politically motivated.

Addressing reporters ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam spoke about the weekend protest, confrontations and fighting between groups of people with different political backgrounds and stances.

She stressed that the Government condemns all forms of violence and rigorously follows the law.

“Our condemnation is not politically driven. In the same way, Police arrests and subsequent prosecution by the Department of Justice in an impartial manner, are not politically driven.

“We act in strict accordance with the law based on the facts. So nobody should speculate or allege that either my Government or Police are being selective in the work that we are doing.

“This is something which is not acceptable in a place like Hong Kong, in which we are so proud of the rule of law.”