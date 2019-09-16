Police clarify man’s identity

Police today clarified that a man in an online video who said he was an off-duty officer was making a false claim.

Speaking to reporters in the afternoon, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said the video also showed that the man was holding an extendable baton in Amoy Plaza, Kowloon Bay, last Saturday.

“We must emphasise the person concerned was not a police officer and the baton was not the official baton we issue to our officers.”