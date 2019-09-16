Edward Yau to visit US

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will depart Hong Kong tomorrow for a four-day duty visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Mr Yau will start his visit in San Francisco, where he will officiate at the opening ceremony of the "Co-creating Hong Kong: a design+ exhibition".

He will also visit the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford University and 500 Startups, a venture capital company which provides seed accelerator programmes to support startups from around the world.

In Los Angeles, Mr Yau will join the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's mega international promotion "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" to promote the city's business services to US companies seeking opportunities in Asia.

He is scheduled to officiate at the opening ceremony of a tourism promotion event as well as an architecture exhibition in Los Angeles.

Mr Yau will return to Hong Kong on September 22. During his absence, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary.