Gov’t condemns radical protesting

The Government severely condemned radical protesters' violent acts that jeopardised public safety and undermined social order on Hong Kong Island today.

Despite Police objection, protesters took part in unlawful processions and assemblies in Causeway Bay, Wan Chai and Central District, and seriously affected Hong Kong Island traffic by barricading several thoroughfares.

Some radical protesters hurled petrol bombs and bricks at Central Government Offices, set fires in Admiralty and Wan Chai, and wantonly vandalised MTR stations.

Some offenders burned a national flag outside a Wan Chai hotel, challenging national authority.

In the face of violent confrontations, Police conducted dispersal operations and made arrests to protect the public and restore order.

The Government reiterated that violence is not a solution to problems and only harms the entire community.

To find a way out of the current difficult situation, the Government has shown sincerity by proposing a platform for dialogue with the public to resolve deep-seated problems in society together.