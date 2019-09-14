More legal exchanges encouraged

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng

I mentioned in my blog earlier that I encouraged a group of law students to visit more places to exchange with the local legal sector and broaden their horizons.

With the support of the Central Government, Hainan has been working on building a free trade port. Last month, the Department of Justice and our counterparts in Hainan successfully arranged the Hainan International Arbitration Court, HK45 and the International Youth Legal Exchange Federation for organising a symposium on the opening up and the rule of law of Hainan. A group of young lawyers from Hong Kong was invited.

On their return from Hainan, these young lawyers told me that they learnt the latest development of Hainan at the symposium where they also shared their experience in legal and dispute resolution service. The next day, the group attended a talk by the President of National Institute for South China Seas Studies Dr Wu Shicun on the prevailing challenges.

Last Saturday, I signed a framework arrangement with the President of the High People's Court of Guangdong Province Gong Jiali on the exchange and mutual learning in legal aspects between Hong Kong and Guangdong in Shenzhen, which will provide a platform for future exchange and mutual learning.

A two-day seminar was then jointly organised by the Department of Justice, the High People's Court of Guangdong Province and the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court under the above arrangement at the weekend. On Sunday, some 30 members of the legal sector from Hong Kong joined the programme with Mainland lawyers and judges to study the contract law between the Mainland and Hong Kong. The speakers explained the difference between common law and civil law in the interpretation of contractual arrangements. This enhanced the mutual understanding of the two legal systems with each other.

The Inclusive Dispute Avoidance & Resolution Office, working directly under my steer, was established in January with an aim of enhancing our capacity building to raise the international profile of Hong Kong in deal making and dispute resolution. I look forward to creating more opportunities on exchanges for legal practitioners between Hong Kong and other jurisdictions, thereby facilitating the export of our legal services and also conveying our strength of the rule of law.

