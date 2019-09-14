Gov’t recruitment drive starts

A Government recruitment exercise is being held until October 4 to select 45 Administrative Officers, 180 Executive Officers II, 20 Assistant Labour Officers II, four Assistant Trade Officers II and 29 Transport Officers II.

Entry requirements for these posts have been uploaded to the Civil Service Bureau homepage and the government portal GovHK.

Information for the recruitment of Administrative Officers is also available here.

Application forms are available online and at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres, Labour Department job centres and the Information Counter on 1/F of the Trade & Industry Tower.