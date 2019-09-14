CE spreads joy to seniors

Mrs Lam (right) presents gifts to seniors at a residential care home for the elderly in Shau Kei Wan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) inspects the renovation works of an old building in Yau Ma Tei.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected a renovated building in Yau Ma Tei and visited residential care homes for the elderly in Kwai Chung and Shau Kei Wan today.

While inspecting a 57-year-old building in Yau Mau Tei, Mrs Lam was briefed that renovation works were carried out on its outer wall and in part of the common area. Various government financial support schemes were used, notably the "Operation Building Bright 2.0" proposed in the earlier Policy Address to improve residents’ living environment.

She also called on a senior couple who have lived there for over 20 years to learn about the support they receive to maintain their building. She presented them with mooncakes and fruits to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Mrs Lam said the Government will continue to allocate resources and is considering enhancing individual schemes to cater to the needs of the owners of old buildings.

She then visited two residential care homes for the elderly in Kwai Chung and Shau Kei Wan to bring them mooncakes and cookies and spread the festive joy.

The Government attaches great importance to elderly services, and strives to increase subsidised residential care places for the elderly through a multi-pronged approach. More resources will be allocated to purchase an additional 5,000 EA1 places under the Enhanced Bought Place Scheme in the next five years.

Mrs Lam stressed the Government would continue to increase the supply of residential care places for the elderly and boost the service quality of residential care homes.