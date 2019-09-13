Defend judicial independence: CE

Anyone who takes different views on the court rulings should not exert pressure on the judges or the courts by any means or even launch personal attacks to avoid affecting the courts from making judgments impartially according to the legal grounds.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement tonight in response to recent protests staged by some groups at the Court of Final Appeal on court rulings.

Mrs Lam said the rule of law and judicial independence are Hong Kong’s core values as well as the cornerstones of its success. They have been protected by the Basic Law since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and are well recognised by international communities.

Both the rule of law and judicial independence should be safeguarded by all people in Hong Kong, she added.