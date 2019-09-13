CE's office clarifies report

Regarding a news report today suggesting Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a secret meeting with representatives of state-owned enterprises on Wednesday to discuss their development plans in Hong Kong, the Chief Executive's Office clarified the content of the report deviates from facts and is unfounded.

From time to time, the Chief Executive meets enterprise representatives and people who come to Hong Kong to participate in business activities, the office said.

During this year's Belt & Road Summit, Mrs Lam also met representatives from overseas countries. This is part of the daily work of the Chief Executive and government officials.

The Chief Executive's Office expressed regret over the unfounded report.