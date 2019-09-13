Anti-violence hotline suspended
September 13, 2019
Police today announced that the Anti-violence Hotline service has been suspended.
The force launched the hotline on September 10 to receive intelligence including photos, recordings and videos through WhatsApp from members of the public to assist in the prevention and detection of crime.
A large amount of information was received since the hotline commenced operation, while there were also different opinions on the service.
Police will continue to explore various channels to collect information for anti-crime purposes.