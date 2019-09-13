Joshua Law visits IP Dept

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Intellectual Property Department and met its management and staff.

Mr Law met Director of Intellectual Property David Wong and the directorate staff, who updated him on the department's work in examining trademark, patent and design applications, and enhancing the local intellectual property protection regime.

He was also briefed on the challenges they are facing, including the launch of an original grant patent system at the end of the year.

Mr Law then visited the staff of the legal teams to learn about their responsibilities in exercising quasi-judicial functions over IP registration matters, amending the law to join the international trademark system under the Madrid Protocol, and providing civil legal advice to government bureaus and departments.

Marketing Division colleagues also briefed him on the promotion and education programmes for IP protection and exploitation.

At the Registry and its public service counter, Mr Law was pleased to note that the department was one of the pioneer government agencies in adopting online services, having implemented end-to-end digital systems for IP registration applications in 2003.

The systems were revamped earlier this year.

Mr Law concluded his visit by having tea with staff representatives of various grades.