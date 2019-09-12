Gov't set for direct dialogue

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Now in its seventh year, the awards honours those who have made a profound difference for the people and the community of Hong Kong. And the wonder of it is how modestly, yet how resolutely, they do so, day after day, year after year.

This year’s awards recognises creative excellence and peerless dedication in the areas of community, culture, innovation, perseverance and teamwork, as well as the People’s Choice award. It also includes a brand new category - the Spirit of Youth Award. It is presented to Hong Kong youth who have embraced their role as a socially responsible citizen or who have shown exceptional community commitment or courage. Such role models, and the community spirit they personify, have never been more vital, never been more needed.

The past few months have been a singularly difficult and challenging time for the people of Hong Kong, young and old. The reasons for this are complex and deeply rooted in our political, economic and social systems. It is essential that we respond to and resolve, as best we can, these issues and the discontent they have incited. That is why, last week, I announced my Government’s four actions and our commitment to initiating wide-ranging, direct dialogue with members of the public. The first such dialogue hopefully will be held later this month.

For the moment, however, I know we look forward to hearing from this year’s remarkable winners. They were chosen from some 100 nominees, each of them imbued with the incandescent and inextinguishable spirit of Hong Kong.

My thanks to the organiser of the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, the South China Morning Post, for its inspiring creation and its longstanding community leadership. My thanks, too, to this year’s nominators. They come from every sector of our society.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the SCMP's 7th Spirit of Hong Kong Awards presentation dinner on September 12.