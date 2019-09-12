CE meets Myanmar official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the Union Minister for Investment & Foreign Economic Relations and Chairman of the Myanmar Investment Commission U Thaung Tun at the Chief Executive’s Office.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Tun's visit to Hong Kong again to attend the Belt & Road Summit which was jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Noting that Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Myanmar, lie in the Belt & Road, she said that Myanmar enterprises may leverage Hong Kong's advantages as an international financial, transportation and trade centre to explore the Belt & Road as well as global markets.

She added that Hong Kong is actively assisting other regions in capacity building and is very willing to share its experience in city management and training of talents with Myanmar.

She further stated that the parts relating to Hong Kong and some ASEAN member states under the Free Trade Agreement between them have taken effect and that Hong Kong is actively negotiating an Investment Promotion & Protection Agreement with Myanmar.

Mrs Lam highlighted the extension of the Tourist Visa Exemption Pilot Scheme of Myanmar, which grants visa-free access to HKSAR passport holders for one year until September next year. She said she believes that relations between the two places will be further enhanced and that more areas for co-operation will be explored.