$1.6m set for flood victims

The Government today approved a Disaster Relief Fund grant of $1.606 million for Adventist Development & Relief Agency China to help flood victims in Nepal.

The money will provide food and household items to the victims.

The grant, together with the one approved earlier for this flood, will take the accumulative value of grants and number of beneficiaries to $4.615 million and 37,900.

To ensure the money is used properly, the agency will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account after the relief project has been completed.