Henry Fan to head HA

September 12, 2019

Henry Fan has been appointed Hospital Authority Chairman for two years starting December 1, the Government announced today.

 

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan welcomed the appointment and said Mr Fan will bring with him a wealth of management experience in a wide spectrum of businesses. 

 

“Given Mr Fan's outstanding record of community service, I am confident that under his chairmanship, HA would continue to provide high-quality public healthcare services in Hong Kong. I wish Mr Fan every success in taking up the new role.

 

Meanwhile, Billy Wong and Duncan Chiu have been appointed as new members, and three serving members - Ivan Sze, Jason Yeung and Priscilla Wong - have been re-appointed.

 

Prof Chan expressed her heartfelt thanks to outgoing Chairman Prof John Leong and two outgoing members Andrew Fung and Stephen Lee for their invaluable contributions to the authority.

Back to top
﻿