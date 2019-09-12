Henry Fan to head HA

Henry Fan has been appointed Hospital Authority Chairman for two years starting December 1, the Government announced today.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan welcomed the appointment and said Mr Fan will bring with him a wealth of management experience in a wide spectrum of businesses.

“Given Mr Fan's outstanding record of community service, I am confident that under his chairmanship, HA would continue to provide high-quality public healthcare services in Hong Kong. I wish Mr Fan every success in taking up the new role.”

Meanwhile, Billy Wong and Duncan Chiu have been appointed as new members, and three serving members - Ivan Sze, Jason Yeung and Priscilla Wong - have been re-appointed.

Prof Chan expressed her heartfelt thanks to outgoing Chairman Prof John Leong and two outgoing members Andrew Fung and Stephen Lee for their invaluable contributions to the authority.