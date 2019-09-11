Next ID card replacement set

Hong Kong residents born in 1955 or 1956 should apply for a new smart identity card at a Smart Identity Card Replacement Centre from September 24 to November 15, the Immigration Department announced today.

Bookings can be made online on the department’s mobile application or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 2121 1234.

Those booking online or via mobile application are urged to prefill the form to enjoy faster service.

Under a new caring arrangement, applicants may bring up to two family members or friends aged 65 or above to replace their smart identity cards together.

For citizens born in 1964 or 1965, their identity card replacement period will end on September 23.

The department said those who have not yet applied should do so as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush.

Residents who are absent from Hong Kong during their call-up period can apply within 30 days of their return to the city.

