Students urged to stay safe

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has called on students to consider their own safety when taking part in "human chains".

Speaking to the media today, Mr Yeung noted that "human chain" activities have been taking place outside schools throughout the week.

“We observe that as the activities evolve, there seems to be more and more disturbances from the community, and also there were recently some cases of confrontation. So I think it is time that we have to have a second thought.

“So we appeal to the students that they have to consider their own safety when attending these activities and we also appeal to schools and parents to try to ask their children to carefully consider when they attend these activities.”