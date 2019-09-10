1.4k teachers commended

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (centre) officiates at the Salute to Teachers 2019 - Teachers’ Day and Commendation Certificate Presentation Ceremony.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today commended more than 1,400 educators at the Salute to Teachers 2019 - Teachers' Day and Commendation Certificate Presentation Ceremony.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Yeung thanked teachers for always striving for professionalism and putting students' interests first by taking good care of not only students' academic development, but also their emotions and needs.

Noting that "we should treat our teachers nicely" is one of the government policy features in education, Mr Yeung said the Government has allocated additional resources to support the teaching profession.

The initiatives include increasing the teacher to class ratio, implementing the "all-graduate teaching force" and "one executive officer for each school" policies.

Mr Yeung hoped these initiatives could help teachers and principals focus more on learning and teaching as well as students' development.



Organised by the Committee on Respect Our Teachers Campaign, the Teachers' Commendation Scheme is in its 24th year. More than 29,000 teachers have been commended to date.