Off-duty police safety enhanced

Police have approved allowing off-duty officers to carry extendable batons due to an increase in the intensity and extensity of protesters’ violence.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the remarks at today’s press conference, saying protesters’ radical acts have intensified with more dangerous and sometimes deadly weapons used.

“Such violence has extended from protest sites to transport facilities like Mass Transit Railway stations and Hong Kong International Airport.”

Mr Tse said there is a need for officers to be better equipped to respond to emergency situations, adding that this latest step can improve officers’ operational efficiency.

“This new measure enables our officers to enforce the law and protect public safety even when they are off duty. Also our officers will follow the strict internal guidelines on the use of force using these arms.”