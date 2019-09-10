Anti-violence hotlines launched

Police have set up 10 WhatsApp telephone hotlines for citizens to report non-urgent violent incidents.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference today, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said: “Police always appeal to members of the public to cut ties with violent and criminal elements.

“We hope the public will stand with us to stamp out violence. We must stop violence to safeguard Hong Kong’s core value, the rule of law.

“Many citizens have different ideas and suggestions on how to restore Hong Kong's public safety. We certainly welcome their views.

“We hope through this new measure, members of the public can come together to combat violence.”

The 10 WhatsApp hotlines are 5566 9500 to 9509.