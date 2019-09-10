Death rumours slanderous

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

People who are spreading malicious rumours alleging that the violent incident at MTR Prince Edward Station on August 31 resulted in death are trying to slander the Government, Police said.

Police Public Relations Branch Senior Superintendent Yu Hoi-kwan made the statement at a press conference in the afternoon.

Ms Yu said the accusations are very serious and have aroused public concern.

“Certain people spread such malicious comments to slander the Government and to stir up grievances in society.”

She added the Government, Mass Transit Railway Corporation and different departments have repeatedly clarified that the claims are false.

“There is certainly no death.

“That is why today we, along with representatives from the Fire Services Department, Hospital Authority and MTRC, must reiterate that such a rumour is certainly false and ungrounded.”