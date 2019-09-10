Gov’t sincere about dialogue

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government is sincere about initiating a direct dialogue with people of different stances and backgrounds, including protesters.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement ahead of the today’s Executive Council meeting, in relation to the four actions she announced on September 4 to provide a common basis to start such a dialogue.

She said: “The offer of four actions, not just the formal withdrawal of the bill, is not directly to stop these protests or the violence.

“It is really to extend my sincerity to start a dialogue with the people.”

Mrs Lam once again appealed to members of the public to say no to violence together, so that order can be restored to society.

“In our view, violence should be stopped for the benefit of Hong Kong. But going forward, to mend the rift in society and to bring back peace, then we are very willing to engage people directly in a dialogue. That is our current position.

“We are gearing up to go into the community to have that dialogue directly with the people.

“But I make a further appeal here that the first priority in order to achieve the objective of bringing peace and order to Hong Kong is for all of us, all people of Hong Kong to say no to violence.”