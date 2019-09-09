Edward Yau attends ASEAN meet

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) presents Secretary-General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi with a framed photo of an artwork.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau attended the 3rd ASEAN Economic Ministers - Hong Kong, China Consultations in Bangkok, Thailand today.

The ministers took stock of the progress of the Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and provided directions for the way forward.

Mr Yau said the agreements provide certainty and clarity needed by businesses and will be an important pillar to support further economic collaboration.

It also sends a very positive signal to the outside world on the mutual commitment to continued open and free trade and investment, he added.

Hong Kong and ASEAN signed both agreements in November 2017, with the parts relating to Hong Kong and Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam entering into force in June this year.

Mr Yau said Hong Kong looks forward to the expeditious ratification of the agreements by the remaining ASEAN member states as soon as possible.

"The growing trade and economic ties have contributed to the prosperity in the region. We look forward to the continued strengthening of trade and economic relations with ASEAN,” he said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Mr Yau held bilateral meetings with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit and Secretary-General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi to exchange views on regional trade issues against the background of the current volatility in global trade.

At the meeting with Lim Jock Hoi, on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Mr Yau presented a framed photo of an artwork to the ASEAN Secretariat.