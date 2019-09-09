Gov’t regrets US bill revival

The Government today expressed regret over the re-introduction of the Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act and reiterated that foreign legislatures should not interfere in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s internal affairs.

It made the statement after protesters marched to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong yesterday appealing for US Congress members to pass the act.

Addressing issues raised in the US legislation, the Government said the act mentioned the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019, the incident concerning a Causeway Bay bookstore and export control.

It noted that Chief Executive Carrie Lam had already announced on September 4 the formal withdrawal of the fugitive bill, adding that it clearly indicated on many occasions all work relating to the bill had been completely stopped.

Regarding the bookstore incident, the statement said the Basic Law only authorises Hong Kong law enforcement agencies to enforce laws in the city's jurisdiction, adding that outside law enforcement agencies, including the Mainland and overseas, have no authority to enforce laws within Hong Kong’s jurisdiction.

It is very much in Hong Kong's own interest to maintain its autonomy to safeguard the city’s interests and advantages under “one country, two systems”, the Government added.

The statement further noted that since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising the principle of “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” with a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

Human rights and freedom in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation, and the Government is determined to safeguard them.

The Government also condemned the illegal behaviour of some protesters during yesterday’s procession and assembly in Central.

Following the march, some radical protesters blocked roads in Central, extensively vandalised MTR Central Station and set a fire outside of it.

The vandalistic acts continued in Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and Mong Kok.

MTR stations in Central, Wan Chai, Prince Edward and Mong Kok were closed due to serious damage and to protect the safety of passengers, staff and the facilities.

The statement added that vandalism deprives the rights of the public to use the MTR and such acts must be stopped immediately.