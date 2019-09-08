Cattle Depot Art Park opens

An opening ceremony was held today for the Cattle Depot Art Park, a revitalisation project under the Kowloon City District Signature Project Scheme.

The former Ma Tau Kok Animal Quarantine Depot, commonly known as the Cattle Depot, is a Grade 2 historic building.

The project revitalised the rear portion of the Cattle Depot into a park featuring arts and culture to promote community characteristics and raise public awareness on cultural conservation.

During the revitalisation process, the project team preserved elements with special features in-situ as far as possible to conserve the heritage value of the depot’s rear portion.

Located at San Shan Road, To Kwa Wan, the park occupies 6,000 sq m, and its facilities include rain shelters with benches, an amenity lawn area, along with public toilets and a baby care room.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the art park would create synergy with the Cattle Depot Artists Village to become a "check-in" hotspot and provide Kowloon City District with a new venue for promoting community cultural and arts activities.

The Government earmarked a provision of $100 million for each District Council to implement one or two large-scale and sustainable projects to address local needs under the Signature Project Scheme.

The Kowloon City District Council endorsed the revitalisation project in response to the community's demand for recreational space and venues for arts and cultural activities.