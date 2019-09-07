SJ signs legal pact in SZ

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (front row, left) signs an arrangement with Guangdong High People’s Court President Gong Jiali (front row, right).

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today signed an arrangement with Guangdong High People's Court President Gong Jiali in Shenzhen on exchange and mutual learning in legal aspects between Hong Kong and Guangdong.

The arrangement will facilitate courts in Guangdong and relevant legal bodies in Hong Kong to launch projects to enhance the legal development and safeguards in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Ms Cheng also attended a seminar organised by the Department of Justice, the Guangdong High People's Court and the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court.

At the seminar, Mainland judges discussed the development of judicial scrutiny of arbitral awards.