No deaths from enforcement actions

The Government today clarified that there were no deaths resulting from the last three months' enforcement actions.

In a statement, it said Police categorically rejected the claim that a protester died during the incident at MTR Prince Edward Station on August 31.

The Fire Services Department stressed that seven injured people who needed ambulance service at the scene that night were escorted by ambulance personnel to MTR Lai Chi Kok Station by a specially arranged train and were then transported to Caritas Medical Centre and Princess Margaret Hospital.

The Hospital Authority also confirmed that there were no deaths from the incident.

The Government said any online post that says otherwise is false and malicious.

It expressed deep regret that such an irresponsible rumour keeps spreading with the ill intent to mislead people and sow division and discontent in society at a time when the Government is sincerely trying to establish a platform for dialogue.