Vandalistic acts condemned

The Government severely condemned radical protesters' violent and vandalistic acts in Prince Edward, Mong Kok, and Yau Ma Tei.

In a statement, it said that some radical protesters had been assembling in those three places since yesterday afternoon.

They attacked a police station, extensively vandalised public property and MTR stations, and set fires, totally disregarding law and order.

The Government said the offenders breached the public peace, and their acts seriously affected public services, disregarding the needs and rights of other members of the public.

It also pointed out that it is extremely dangerous to set fires in busy areas.

The Government severely condemned the offenders’ violent and vandalistic acts and added Police will take enforcement actions to protect the safety and rights of members of the public.