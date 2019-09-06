CE attends delta meeting

Mrs Lam (left) and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Chairman Chen Wu officiate at the Guangxi-Hong Kong (STC) Company Limited Opening Ceremony.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam led a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government delegation to participate in the 2019 Pan-Pearl River Delta (PPRD) Regional Co-operation Chief Executive Joint Conference in Nanning, Guangxi today.

At the conference, Mrs Lam and other government leaders of the PPRD provinces and regions discussed making use of the delta platform to connect with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's development.

They also discussed jointly developing the New Western Land-Sea Corridor and pursuing close co-operation under the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mrs Lam said: "Hong Kong can leverage the unique advantages under 'one country, two systems' and make use of its highly open and internationally-aligned economic and legal systems.

“The Greater Bay Area and the PPRD provinces and regions offer a huge market. We will co-operate with them to explore overseas market opportunities and promote regional economic development."

Mrs Lam noted the HKSAR Government has invested heavily in enhancing the city's level of innovation and technology development to contribute to the work of developing an international innovation and technology hub in the Greater Bay Area.

On the Belt & Road Initiative, she said Hong Kong and PPRD provinces and regions can leverage their own geographical advantages by strengthening liner shipping services between ports in the region, and build an efficient logistics network together, thereby contributing to the development of the New Land-Sea Corridor.

The Chief Executive added that Hong Kong's international and high-quality professional sectors are well positioned to provide first-rate services for projects being taken forward under the Belt & Road Initiative.

During her stay in Nanning, Mrs Lam met CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Committee Secretary Lu Xinshe and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Chairman Chen Wu.

They agreed to enhance co-operation in areas including transport and logistics, education, medical and healthcare, testing and certification, tourism and youth development.

Mrs Lam also met Jiangxi Governor Yi Lianhong and Sichuan Governor Yin Li to discuss co-operation in economic and trade matters, the Belt & Road Initiative, youth development and cultural exchanges.

The Chief Executive visited the Guangxi-Hong Kong (STC) Inspection, Test & Certification Centre and attended a Guangxi-Hong Kong STC Company Limited opening ceremony.