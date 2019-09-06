Police set for airport protest

Police will deploy suitable manpower to tackle the possible public event and vandalistic acts which may occur at the airport tomorrow.

At a press conference today, Airport District Deputy District Commander Lau Wing-kei said Police are aware that some online comments are promoting another protest at the airport tomorrow.

“Some netizens claimed that they would so-called ‘stress test’ the airport, intending to leave the transport system in gridlock.”

He noted the Airport Authority has obtained an injunction order from the court to restrain people from unlawfully and wilfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of the airport.

“Anyone in breach of the order is liable to contempt of court.

“Police would fully support and provide all necessary assistance to the Airport Authority in enforcing the injunction order as well as access control measures.

“The injunction order also covers the roads connecting to the airport,” Mr Lau added.

Police appeal to the public to stay tuned to the latest traffic arrangements as well as information from the airport and airlines.

Passengers are also advised to allow sufficient time to travel to the airport.