Collective efforts to stop violence

It will take the efforts of everyone in Hong Kong to lift the city out of its present impasse.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the remarks when speaking to reporters during a visit to Nanning today.

“As far as how we are going to take Hong Kong out of the current deadlock, I announced a couple of days ago, I have offered four actions in order to do so.

“But this will require the joint efforts of everyone in society, because if we are to stop the violence and return to law and order, then we need everyone in Hong Kong to speak loudly against the violence that we do not want to condone or to see.”

The four actions announced earlier by the Chief Executive include the withdrawal of the fugitive bill, the appointment of two new members to the Independent Police Complaints Council, starting a dialogue with the community this month and inviting stakeholders to examine societal problems and advise on solutions.

Mrs Lam said she and her ruling team will tackle the four actions, especially on communicating with residents to identify deep-seated problems.

“I do not want us to rush into a particular social issue being the cause of the current disturbance. We should look deeply and discuss with each other in order to identify those problems so that we can find the right solutions.”

She also spoke on Hong Kong-Mainland ties, noting that the city has been reunited with the Mainland for 22 years and has benefitted significantly from the opening up and continuous reform of the nation’s economy over the years.

“I believe that this should continue for the mutual benefits of Hong Kong and the Mainland, and also for the people on both sides.”