District Council nomination to start

Nominations for the 2019 District Council Election will run from October 4 to 17.

One member for each of the 452 constituencies in the 18 Districts will be returned. A poll will be conducted for contested constituencies on November 24.

The 18 District Officers have been appointed as Returning Officers for the election in their respective districts. Nominations will be accepted weekdays between 9am and 5pm, and 9am to noon on Saturdays.

Nomination forms can be obtained at District Offices and the Registration & Electoral Office at 10/F Harbour Centre, 25 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, or or Unit 2301-03, 23/F, Millennium City 6, 392 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong, or downloaded from the Registration & Electoral Office website.

For enquiries call 2891 1001.