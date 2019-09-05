Police concerned over rumours

Police are concerned about the increasing amount of unnamed, unverified and untrue complaints against the force.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the statement at a press conference today.

He said Police have tried their best to rebut online rumours and present the truth to the public every day.

“Some people accused police officers of sexually assaulting, raping or even killing protesters. These rumours are totally false and unfounded.

“Hong Kong Police have come a long way in establishing our reputation as Asia’s finest with a history of 175 years. If you look at our track record, we are capable of keeping Hong Kong’s crime rate under control. In fact, our overall crime rate dropped to its lowest in 45 years last year.”

Mr Tse said all the rumours are malicious attacks on the force’s reputation and on public safety and order in Hong Kong.

“You have read a lot, seen a lot and heard a lot about the events and protests in Hong Kong. But who would take the time to verify information before spreading it?”

He added the malicious allegations will break society and breed hatred across different sectors.

“It is alarming to see people channel their hatred into violent attacks against Police.

“Hong Kong has always been a resilient, resourceful and reasonable society. No one would like to see Hong Kong go downhill and hit rock bottom of endless violence.”