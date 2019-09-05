Beijing supports HK's decision

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Central People’s Government respected “one country, two systems” throughout the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance amendment exercise.

She made the remarks in response to reporters’ questions on whether the decision to withdraw the fugitive bill was initiated by the Central People’s Government.

Mrs Lam said the Central People’s Government respected and supported her decision at every stage of the process.

She also noted that as the Chief Executive with constitutional responsibilities under the Basic Law, she must operate under "one country, two systems".

“The Central People’s Government’s position on this bill at various stages was that they understood why the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government wanted to do it.

“They respected my decision and they supported it at every stage. So whether it is in the very early process of taking forward the bill, or two, three months ago in suspending the bill, or yesterday in formally withdrawing the bill, that is the same position of the Central People’s Government.”