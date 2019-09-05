IPCC faces heavy workload

The Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) is shouldering an almost unprecedented workload, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking to reporters in the morning, Mrs Lam noted the appointments of Paul Lam and Helen Yu to the IPCC would boost the council’s work.

“The appointment of two new members is really to help the IPCC in a period which they are shouldering an almost unprecedented workload arising from the last two, three months both in terms of dealing with individual complaints - and there are now quite a large number of such complaints - and also conducting this very wide-ranging and detailed fact-finding study.”

Mrs Lam said the IPCC is a credible and independent statutory body, adding that it is not fair to describe the council as being dominated by people with certain political backgrounds.

The Chief Executive also said the IPCC announced the details of the panel of international experts which will help in the assessment and the recommendations in the fact-finding study.

“These international experts are really renowned experts in their respective fields and they come from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. I pledge that the Government will seriously follow up recommendations made in the IPCC’s report.”