Gov’t nurtures design talent

The name speaks for itself: Centrestage puts talented designers from Hong Kong and around the world in the international fashion spotlight. It is an effective platform for them to launch and promote their collections right here in the heart of Asia. This year, Centrestage gathers some 240 fashion brands from over 20 countries and regions. We especially welcome first-time participants from Cambodia, Colombia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria and Turkey, further reinforcing Centrestage's reputation as a premier international fashion event.

As always, Centrestage promises to be a spectacular fashion extravaganza. This four-day gala covers a wide range of fashion happenings, including the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest; the two-day Fashion Summit, bringing together fashion gurus to discuss latest sustainable trends; and the Hong Kong in Fashion programme, which comprises citywide fashion parades, a photo exhibition and workshops.

An annual highlight is, of course, Centrestage Elites. I am delighted that this year's "Elites" include acclaimed local designer Anais Mak, whose brand made its runway debut in the prestigious Paris Fashion Week last year. We are also pleased to welcome US designer Joseph Altuzarra, who has come all the way from New York to present his latest collection.

Hong Kong is never short of fashion talent. And we are determined to provide them with more opportunities to shine. We have funded the Redress Design Award, which advocates sustainable fashion. Its final runway show and alumni showcase is part of the Centrestage programme.

The Hong Kong SAR Government places strong emphasis on nurturing local design talent. We started the Fashion Incubation Programme two years ago and have already supported 15 emerging fashion designer brands. The programme will soon enter its Phase II next year.

We will also invest in the Sham Shui Po Design & Fashion Project, situated in a district with a long and fascinating history as a base for the garment and apparel trades. The project, expected to be completed in 2023-24, will provide another platform to inspire and nurture our fashion designers.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan gave these remarks at the Centrestage Elites 2019 opening reception on September 4.